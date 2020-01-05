0
Sunday 5 January 2020 - 09:59

Trump administration website defaced by hackers claiming to be Iranians vowing ‘severe revenge’

By Bob Brigham
The website for the Federal Depository Library Program (FDLP) is offline as of publication time after being defaced.

The program is administered by the U.S. Government Publishing Office to get public documents into libraries nationwide.

Before the website went down, an archive of the defacing was captured by the Internet Archive.
 
The message said it was posted by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It claimed martydom was Suleimani’s “reward for years of implacable efforts.”
The message included a photoshopped image of a bloodied Trump being punched by a fist wearing an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps patch, with two missiles shown in flight.
“With his departure and with God’s power, his work and path will not cease and severe revenge awaits those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands with his blood and the blood of the other martyrs of last night’s incident,” the message read.
 
The hacker of the site claimed to be the “Iran Cyber Security Group HackerS.”

Screengrab of the www.fdlp.gov website via the Internet Archive.

 
Source : Rawstory
