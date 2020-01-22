0
Wednesday 22 January 2020 - 10:59

US Senate Blocks Key Witnesses from Testifying in Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Story Code : 840028
US Senate Blocks Key Witnesses from Testifying in Trump’s Impeachment Trial
Democratic impeachment managers Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler rebuked the process as “ass-backwards” and blamed Republicans for “voting for a cover-up”, observing “Only guilty people hide the evidence"

Looking on from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump fired out 50 retweets of support for his cause overnight while insisting he was “making great progress” at the global summit.
Comment


Featured Stories
France Won
France Won't Change Its Stance on Iran's Nuclear Ambitions: Macron
Iran Pans South Korea for Misnaming Persian Gulf, Sending Military Forces to Region
Iran Pans South Korea for Misnaming Persian Gulf, Sending Military Forces to Region
22 January 2020
Israeli Regime Kills Three Palestinian Youths near Gaza Border
Israeli Regime Kills Three Palestinian Youths near Gaza Border
22 January 2020
Lebanon Formed a New Government
Lebanon Formed a New Government
22 January 2020
Majority of Americans Say the Senate Should Remove Trump
Majority of Americans Say the Senate Should Remove Trump
21 January 2020
Washington Must Stop Making Myths about Iran
Washington Must Stop Making Myths about Iran's Nuclear: Moscow
21 January 2020
WHO Calls for an Emergency Meeting as Mystery Virus Spreads in China
WHO Calls for an Emergency Meeting as Mystery Virus Spreads in China
21 January 2020
3 Rockets have Fallen in the Green Zone Near the US Embassy in Baghdad
3 Rockets have Fallen in the Green Zone Near the US Embassy in Baghdad
21 January 2020
Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal
Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal
20 January 2020
'Israel' Officially Builds its Pavilion at the 'Dubai Expo 2020'
20 January 2020
New Scandal for Trump, Arms Dealer Thanks Him for Assassinating Soleimani
New Scandal for Trump, Arms Dealer Thanks Him for Assassinating Soleimani
20 January 2020
Air Defense Systems Thwarted Militants Airstrike Targeting Russian Hmeimim Airbase in Syria
Air Defense Systems Thwarted Militants Airstrike Targeting Russian Hmeimim Airbase in Syria
20 January 2020
China Reveals 17 More Cases of the New
China Reveals 17 More Cases of the New 'Corona' Virus
19 January 2020