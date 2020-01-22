US Senate Blocks Key Witnesses from Testifying in Trump’s Impeachment Trial
Democratic impeachment managers Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler rebuked the process as “ass-backwards” and blamed Republicans for “voting for a cover-up”, observing “Only guilty people hide the evidence"
Looking on from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump fired out 50 retweets of support for his cause overnight while insisting he was “making great progress” at the global summit.