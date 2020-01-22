US Senate Blocks Key Witnesses from Testifying in Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Islam Times - The US Senate's Republicans have voted down on Tuesday 11 Democratic proposals for amendments to the rules of Donald Trump's impeachment process, including the rejection of subpoenas for ex-national security adviser John Bolton and White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to give testimony on the Ukraine scandal.

Democratic impeachment managers Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler rebuked the process as “ass-backwards” and blamed Republicans for “voting for a cover-up”, observing “Only guilty people hide the evidence"Looking on from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump fired out 50 retweets of support for his cause overnight while insisting he was “making great progress” at the global summit.