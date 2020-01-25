0
Saturday 25 January 2020 - 17:03

Unlike Hezbollah Fighters, Israeli Soldiers Lack Combat Motivation: Zionist Military Analyst

Story Code : 840710
Unlike Hezbollah Fighters, Israeli Soldiers Lack Combat Motivation: Zionist Military Analyst
The Zionist military expert, Benjamin Amidor,  on Saturday also said that Hezbollah and Hamas fighters are more skillful, experience and trained that the Israeli army soldiers, adding that the Resistance members undergo more drills than the Israeli army soldiers and have more field experience.

Amidor, who is a former army officer, added that the Zionist army is not reinforcing the commitment to the military instructions, adding that it is trying to follow an approach that minimizes human losses during wars.
Comment


Featured Stories
Leader Warned Americans of Iraqi People
Leader Warned Americans of Iraqi People's Hatred Against the US Crimes
Syrian Army Regained Control Over 3 Villages in Idlib
Syrian Army Regained Control Over 3 Villages in Idlib
25 January 2020
You Know You Can’t Trust Trump: Schiff
You Know You Can’t Trust Trump: Schiff
25 January 2020
Pentagon: 34 US Soldiers Diagnosed with Traumatic Brain Injury in Iran’s Retaliatory Strike
Pentagon: 34 US Soldiers Diagnosed with Traumatic Brain Injury in Iran’s Retaliatory Strike
25 January 2020
Iraqis Hang the Puppet Trump on the Streets of Baghdad
Iraqis Hang the Puppet Trump on the Streets of Baghdad
24 January 2020
Yemeni Forces Control the Naham Front and Parts of Marib
Yemeni Forces Control the Naham Front and Parts of Marib
24 January 2020
If Treaty Violates Int
If Treaty Violates Int'l Law Palestinian Authorities will Reject Trump’s Deal: Abbas Spokesman
24 January 2020
US Threatens to Assassinate New Quds Force Commander
US Threatens to Assassinate New Quds Force Commander
23 January 2020
Jordan Warns of the Danger of Any Unilateral Move by Israel
Jordan Warns of the Danger of Any Unilateral Move by Israel
23 January 2020
Rumor of the Martyrdom of Sheikh Zakzaki
Rumor of the Martyrdom of Sheikh Zakzaki
23 January 2020
Saudi Will Pay ‘Israel’ Billions of Dollars for its Air Defense Systems
Saudi Will Pay ‘Israel’ Billions of Dollars for its Air Defense Systems
23 January 2020
France Won
France Won't Change Its Stance on Iran's Nuclear Ambitions: Macron
22 January 2020
Iran Pans South Korea for Misnaming Persian Gulf, Sending Military Forces to Region
Iran Pans South Korea for Misnaming Persian Gulf, Sending Military Forces to Region
22 January 2020