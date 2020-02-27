0
Thursday 27 February 2020 - 16:56

Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Bravely Fighting Coronavirus

Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Bravely Fighting Coronavirus
In a meeting with head of Iranian Academy of Medical Sciences, Alireza Marandi on Thursday, the Leader said, "I express gratitude to the doctors, nurses and the medical staff as well as the health ministry and the minister, for their efforts in fight against the outbreak of the virus."

He hoped that the virus will be controlled and defeated in near future.

According to the latest reports, coronavirus has caused 2,800 deaths, while 80,000 people have been diagnosed with the illness across the globe, by the present time.

The coronavirus is spreading in the Middle East, Europe and other parts of the world, as Brazil confirmed its first case in Latin America, while parts of China begin to lower their emergency response level as the number of new cases reported there continues to slow.
