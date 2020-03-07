0
Saturday 7 March 2020 - 18:07

Taliban Spokesman Voiced the Group's Commitment to its Peace Deal with US

Story Code : 849046
His remarks came in reaction to a report of NBC News, which claimed according to collected persuasive intelligence, the Taliban has no intention of abiding by their peace agreement with the US. 

"They have no intention of abiding by their agreement," one of the American officials told NBC News, undercutting what has been days of hopeful talk by President Donald Trump and his top aides.

Trump himself acknowledged that reality in extraordinary comments Friday, saying the Taliban could "possibly" overrun the Afghan government after US troops withdraw.

This is while Russia has announced a tendency for dispatching troops to Afghanistan if required.

On February 29, the US and Taliban signed a peace deal that could signal the end of the US's longest war after nearly two years of protracted negotiations in the Qatari capital, Doha.

On March 2, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Iran will continue its talks with the Taliban and with the Afghan government's knowledge, adding that the US-Taliban pact will not affect the talks.
