Al-Nujaba Secretary-General: Negligence in combat led to dominance of enemy

Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, referring to a sermon of Imam Ali (AS) on his Twitter page, mentioned, “you passed the responsibility of Jihad to others and didn’t help each other till destruction befell you and your cities were occupied.”The Secretary-General of al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance, some few minutes ago, referring to the sermon no. ۲۷ of Nahj al-Balagha, the words of Amir al-Momenin Ali (AS), showed a response to the US last night occupying attacks, reported al-Nujaba’s Centre for Communications and Media Affairs in Iran.Hujjat al-Islam Akram al-Kaabi mentioned, “In a sermon, Imam Ali (AS) mentions, ‘I called you (insistently) to fight these people night and day, secretly and openly and exhorted you to attack them before they attacked you. Because by Allah, no people have been attacked in the hearts of their houses but they suffered disgrace; but you passed the responsibility of Jihad to others and didn’t help each other till destruction befell you and your cities were occupied.’”It should be noted that the Islamic Resistance, having many times emphasized the futility of political negotiations with occupiers and that Americans won’t leave Iraq if they see any negligence, has defined Jihad against the wrong front as the way of overcoming this crisis and cleansing Iraq of the dirt of the state terrorism.