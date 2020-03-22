Pakistan PM Called Upon Trump To Lift Iran Sanctions

Islam Times - Prime Minister of Pakistan who believes that US sanctions against Iran are cruel and unfair has once again called upon Donald Trump to lift economic sanctions from the Islamic Republic.

Imran Khan in a tweet on Sunday said the people of Iran are facing untold suffering as sanctions are crippling Iran's efforts to fight COVID19.“I want to appeal to President Trump on humanitarian grounds to lift the sanctions against Iran till the COVID19 pandemic is over,” he said.He said humanity must unite to fight this pandemic.Earlier Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had termed sanctions against Iran as cruel. “I would insist the international community to lift sanctions from Iran as it has created more problems in their fight against coronavirus,” he said.Meanwhile Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday had a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on the COVID-19 Pandemic.According to Public Relations office of Iran’s health ministry cases of COVID-19 infection reached 20,610 in Iran with death toll having mounted to 1556 in the country.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for removing all the unilateral sanctions imposed by the US to help fight coronavirus.