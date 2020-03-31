0
Tuesday 31 March 2020 - 03:57

Haftar's Army Shot Down a Turkish Aircraft

Story Code : 853699
Haftar
The Military Information Division said on its account, "Twitter", that "air defense platforms target a Turkish plane that took off from the Maitika military base, and shot down in the south of the capital."

And the largest downing of Turkish drones was on February 29, when 6 Turkish drones were shot down, according to the commander of Haftar's Western Region Operations Room at the time.

Libya suffers a sharp division in state institutions, between the East which is run by the House of Representatives and the "National Army" led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and between the West where the Presidential Council of the Al-Wefaq government is led by Fayez al-Sarraj, an internationally recognized government, but it did not gain the confidence of Parliament.
