Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 800,000, over 38,700 Dead

Islam Times - The number of coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 800,000 mark on Tuesday according to worldometers.info.

At time of writing the total number of coronavirus cases worldwide stands at 801,065 resulting in some 38,769 deaths.Of this grim total, the US accounts for 164,000 cases followed by Italy with 101,739 and Spain with 87,956, marking the three largest and most severe outbreaks within the wider, global pandemic.Authorities the world over are preaching continued caution, as WHO experts in Asia warn that the pandemic in Asia is "far from over."Thankfully, 172,319 previously infected people have recovered, as authorities scramble to bring the situation under control as intensive care units the world over are stretched to breaking point.