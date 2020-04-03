0
Friday 3 April 2020 - 13:48

US Democrats Warn Trump against Any Military Action on Iran

Story Code : 854437
According to CBS, the Democratic members of the Gang of 8, a group of congressional leaders who receive high-level briefings on intelligence matters, urged President Trump in a March 27 letter to consult Congress before taking any actions that could lead to war with Iran.

The US president tweeted on Wednesday that the US had received intelligence regarding an Iranian-backed "sneak attack" on US forces in Iraq, and warned Tehran of likely retaliation.

Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted to the baseless claims of the US President involving an attack on US troops occupying Iraq, saying that Iran opens no wars but will always act in self-defense against warmongers.

The United States is continuing threats against Iran even as the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic in the face of Washington’s illegal sanctions.
Source : Agencies
