0
Saturday 4 April 2020 - 01:59

Biden Urges Sanctions Relief for Iran amid Coronavirus

Story Code : 854523
Biden Urges Sanctions Relief for Iran amid Coronavirus
In a statement on Thursday, Biden highlighted Iran’s struggle “to contain one of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks in the world” and that the “Iranian people are hurting desperately.”

The sanctions were reinstated in 2018 after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the landmark nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, and launched a “maximum pressure” campaign against the Islamic Republic.

Biden added that “it makes no sense, in a global health crisis, to compound that failed strategy with cruelty by inhibiting access to needed humanitarian assistance. Whatever our profound differences with the Iranian government, we should support the Iranian people.”

Biden suggested issuing “broad licenses” to pharmaceutical and medical device companies as a means to facilitate the provision of medical treatment by international banks, transportation firms and insurers and also supplying groups and international aid organizations with new sanctions guidance that would inform them as to how to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, more than 30 members of the US Congress — including Senators Bernie Sanders and Edward J. Markey as well as Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, wrote a letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, urging the suspension of US sanction on Iran as a humanitarian gesture to 80 million Iranian people at this crucial time.

Among the countries hardest hit by the COVID-19, Iran said 50,468 people contracted the disease, and 3,160 died as of Thursday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Airstrikes Kill More Civilians in Yemen
Saudi Airstrikes Kill More Civilians in Yemen
Lebanon Complains to UNSC against Israel over Violating Airspace
Lebanon Complains to UNSC against Israel over Violating Airspace
3 April 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top a Million, Deaths Surpass 50,000
Global Coronavirus Cases Top a Million, Deaths Surpass 50,000
3 April 2020
US Violates Iraqi Sovereignty by Deploying Patriot Missiles
US Violates Iraqi Sovereignty by Deploying Patriot Missiles
3 April 2020
Oppression of Muslims in India amid Covid-19 Outbreak
Oppression of Muslims in India amid Covid-19 Outbreak
3 April 2020
Iranian Parliament Speaker Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Iranian Parliament Speaker Tests Positive for Coronavirus
3 April 2020
US Threats Aimed at Diverting Its Public Opinion from COVID-19 Mismanagement: Iraq
US Threats Aimed at Diverting Its Public Opinion from COVID-19 Mismanagement: Iraq
2 April 2020
Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report
Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report
2 April 2020
US Officials Making Shameless Comments on Coronavirus Data: China
US Officials Making Shameless Comments on Coronavirus Data: China
2 April 2020
Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq
Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq
2 April 2020
Coronavirus Worst Crisis Since WWII: UN
Coronavirus Worst Crisis Since WWII: UN
1 April 2020
Iran Warns that American Military Moves in Iraq Could Escalate Regional Tensions
Iran Warns that American Military Moves in Iraq Could Escalate Regional Tensions
1 April 2020
Syria
Syria's Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression East of Homs
1 April 2020