0
Thursday 16 April 2020 - 11:22

Israeli Drone Targets Hezbollah Car near Syrian-Lebanese Border

Story Code : 857070
Israeli Drone Targets Hezbollah Car near Syrian-Lebanese Border
The aircraft targeted the SUV near al-Haidari Stores in Jdeidat Yabous village, which is situated 45 kilometers west of the Syrian capital Damascus and across from Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, on Wednesday, Press TV said citing Lebanese media reports.

The report added that the airstrike damaged the car but did not result in any casualties.

An unnamed Lebanese security source told Lebanon’s The Daily Star newspaper that the Israeli drone’s initial attempt to destroy the car failed, allowing the vehicle to stop by the side of the road and its four passengers to escape before a second rocket hit and destroyed it.

Some media reports, meanwhile, said the strike sought to assassinate a Hezbollah commander.

Earlier this month, a senior Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon was killed apparently by agents working for Israel’s Mossad spy organization.

Ali Mohammed Younes of the southern Lebanese village of Jebchit was pulled from his car, stabbed and shot on a road near Nabatieh.

Younes was reportedly in charge of operations to locate spies for and collaborators with the Israeli regime.

On April 10, the Israeli army threatened to strike Hezbollah positions in Syria.
Related Stories
Syria foils infiltration attempt by militants on Lebanese border
Islam Times - Syrian army forces in cooperation with border guards have driven back a group of militants who were attempting to enter the country ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Hospital in Sana
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Hospital in Sana'a amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump Plans to Lift Coronavirus Lockdown After Virus Passes
Trump Plans to Lift Coronavirus Lockdown After Virus Passes 'Peak'
16 April 2020
Nearly 700 Sailors from French Aircraft Carrier Charles de Gaulle Test Positive for Covid-19
Nearly 700 Sailors from French Aircraft Carrier Charles de Gaulle Test Positive for Covid-19
16 April 2020
Yemen Revolutionaries Say Weighing UN Response to Comprehensive Proposal
Yemen Revolutionaries Say Weighing UN Response to Comprehensive Proposal
16 April 2020
Daesh Launches Attack against an Iraqi Military Base in Anbar
Daesh Launches Attack against an Iraqi Military Base in Anbar
15 April 2020
France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak
France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak
15 April 2020
Israel
Israel's Violence Escalates as Palestine Requested Coronavirus Help
15 April 2020
Trump has Cut Funding for WHO and Accusing it of Covering Up the Spread of the Coronavirus with China
Trump has Cut Funding for WHO and Accusing it of Covering Up the Spread of the Coronavirus with China
15 April 2020
US is
US is 'Fixated' On Syria's Oil Fields as It Continues Operations as Coronavirus Rages
15 April 2020
Hezbollah is Ready for War with ‘Israel’ at Any Time: Sheikh Qassem
Hezbollah is Ready for War with ‘Israel’ at Any Time: Sheikh Qassem
14 April 2020
North Korea Fires Multiple Short-Range Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles
North Korea Fires Multiple Short-Range Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles
14 April 2020
Trump Claims He Has
Trump Claims He Has 'Total' Authority over Reopening Economy
14 April 2020
Iraqi Jet Fighter Bombarded Daesh Hideout Killing 23 of Them in Kirkuk
Iraqi Jet Fighter Bombarded Daesh Hideout Killing 23 of Them in Kirkuk
14 April 2020