Saturday 18 April 2020 - 12:19

Africa Deaths above 1,000, Including Nigerian Chief of Staff

Story Code : 857474
A total of 52 of the continent’s 54 countries have reported the coronavirus, with the overall number of cases more than 19,800.

Nigeria's government said Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, died Friday of COVID-19. “May God accept his soul,” the statement said, AP reported.

Kyari's case had been one of the highest-profile in Africa. Several government ministers and a US ambassador were infected with the virus earlier in Burkina Faso.

The World Health Organization on Friday noted a 51% increase in cases in Africa and a 60% jump in deaths in the past week. But the WHO chief warned that because of a shortage of testing “it’s likely the real numbers are higher than reported.”

The Africa CDC has said more than 1 million test kits will be rolled out starting next week.
