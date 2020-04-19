0
Sunday 19 April 2020

Coronavirus Situation in Russia Fully under Control: Putin

Coronavirus Situation in Russia Fully under Control: Putin
People at all levels of power are working in a dynamic, organized and responsible way to combat the coronavirus pandemic; the situation is fully under control, Putin said, offering Orthodox Russians his Easter holiday greetings, in a statement published on the Kremlin’s website.

He continued by saying that Russia will make it through all challenges with dignity and added that Moscow thoroughly analyzes other countries’ experiences in the fight against coronavirus, and actively interacts with foreign colleagues.

"We thoroughly analyze the experiences of other countries, actively interact with our foreign friends and colleagues, we understand what is happening, we see the risks, we know what needs to be done in any situation, and we do what is necessary. We work ahead of schedule," the Russian president stated, Sputnik reported.

Putin said that all restrictions introduced by the authorities are necessary in the battle against COVID-19.

Russian authorities use resources in the fight against coronavirus carefully, precisely, in accordance with the situation at hand and, above all, to help people, he explained.

"Yes, all measures to protect people's lives and health, to support the economy require additional and large resources and reserves. We have them. We use them carefully, precisely, based on the current situation, and above all to help people, those families who are now in a difficult situation," Putin said.

Putin noted that the coming weeks will determine the way the pandemic continues in the country, arguing that all mechanisms to fight it must perform efficiently.

On Saturday, Russia registered 4,785 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 36,793. The death toll is standing at 313.
