Thursday 23 April 2020 - 02:57

Kremlin Denounces Groundless Accusations over Coronavirus Man-Made Origins

Story Code : 858386
"In the situation where there is not enough information that has been supported and checked by science ... We think it is unacceptable, impossible to groundlessly accuse anyone," Peskov told reporters when asked about the alleged artificial origins of the virus, Sputnik reported.

The presidential spokesman added that for every expert making claims about or hinting at the man-made character of the virus, there were two experts excluding its artificial nature.

"So, both sides are speaking without any proof. And, most likely, we just do not know enough to make any conclusions," Peskov said.

Earlier this month, French virologist Luc Montagnier, who won the Nobel Prize for the discovery of HIV in 2008, said that he believes that the new coronavirus is not of natural origin and was developed in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.
