Thursday 7 May 2020 - 11:18

Bank of England Warns UK Economy could Shrink 14% in 2020 amid Covid-19 Downturn

Story Code : 861276
Bank of England Warns UK Economy could Shrink 14% in 2020 amid Covid-19 Downturn
“UK GDP in the scenario falls by 14% in 2020 as a whole. Activity picks up materially in the latter part of 2020 and into 2021 after social distancing measures are relaxed, although it does not reach its pre‐COVID level until the second half of 2021. In 2022, GDP growth is around 3%”, the Monetary Policy Report said.

The Bank of England also noted its Monetary Policy Committee had kept rates at an all-time low of 0.1 percent amid the worst crisis in a century.

“However the economic outlook evolves, the Bank will act as necessary to deliver the monetary and financial stability that are essential for long-term prosperity and meet the needs of the people of this country”, Governor Andrew Bailey said.

The BoE also warned that in the second quarter companies’ sales are expected to be around 45% lower than usual, and investment might drop to 50 percent.
Source : Agencies
