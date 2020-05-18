0
Monday 18 May 2020 - 00:05

Israeli Occupation Forces Opened Fire at a Shepherd near Lebanese Border

Story Code : 863300
Israeli Occupation Forces Opened Fire at a Shepherd near Lebanese Border
The shepherd is of Syrian nationality and was transferred to a hospital in the occupied territories, Al-Manar’s Ali Shoeib reported.

Our reported confirmed that the man was herding at the area near the Blue Line, firmly denying the Israeli allegations that he was crossing the border into the occupied territories.

Occupation army said its troops shot and wounded someone who allegedly tried to cross the UN-demarcated border line.

“The suspect was injured from (army) fire and is being evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment” in the occupied territories.
