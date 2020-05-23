Palestine Rejects UAE Coronavirus Aid Delivered on 1st Direct Flight to Israel

Islam Times - The Palestinian government has refused medical aid transported by air through Israel by the UAE, according to the report.

The UN-facilitated flight carrying coronavirus supplies was delivered by an Etihad Airways plane that flew from the UAE to Tel Aviv, a controversial move.“The UAE authorities did not coordinate with the State of Palestine before sending the aid,” the government sources said, adding that “Palestinians refuse to be a bridge [for Arab countries] seeking to have normalized ties with Israel.”They asserted that any assistance meant to be sent to the Palestinian people should be coordinated with the Palestinian Authority first.“Sending them directly to Israel constitutes a cover for normalization,” they added, Middle East Monitor reported.