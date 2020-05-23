0
Saturday 23 May 2020 - 12:12

Iran's Top General Congratulates Muslim Counterparts on Eid al-Fitr

Story Code : 864462
Iran
In a congratulatory message on Saturday, the senior Iranian general also pointed to the current conditions in the international community following the outbreak of the coronavirus, stressing the need to promote cordial cooperation among governments, nations and military forces in the battle with the pandemic.

He also noted that the coronavirus outbreak has provided an ideal opportunity for Muslim countries to express the values and excellence of the Islamic culture and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and to show the world the fortitude and cooperation of Muslims in dealing with the disasters and tackling the problems in human communities.

Earlier this month, Major General Baqeri sent messages to his counterparts and the defense ministers of Iraq, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Syria and Lebanon to offer help in handling the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Iranian Armed Forces are prepared to exchange the experiences that have been achieved and offer them to the officials of friendly and brotherly countries,” the general said in the message.

He also warned that a failure to cope with the virus in a correct and scientific manner could increase the spread of the disease and threaten the health of nations.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s successful performance in controlling the virus could provide solutions for other Islamic nations and friendly and neighboring states,” the top commander added.
