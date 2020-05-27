0
Wednesday 27 May 2020 - 09:03

Senior Commander Killed in Yemen during Infighting between Saudi & UAE Militias

Story Code : 865009
Senior Commander Killed in Yemen during Infighting between Saudi & UAE Militias
According to reports, the commander of the 153rd Brigade of the pro-Saudi forces was identified as Brigadier General Mohammad Salih Al-Aqili. He was considered to be among the most prominent military leaders fighting on behalf of Hadi.

Al-Aqili assumed command of the brigade in succession to his brother, Ahmed Salih Al-Aqili, who was killed by a landmine in Al-Bayda province in June 2018. A third brother, Abd Al-Hadi, was also killed while fighting in Yemen.

Prior to his death, Al-Aqili was transferred to the Abyan province, specifically to the Sheikh Salem Front, to confront the UAE-backed militias in clashes in the Shakra area, located on the eastern outskirts of provincial capital Zinjibar.

Citing an Abyan-based security source, Xinhua reported that the Emirati-sponsored forces fired a heat-seeking missile that killed the commander, along with six bodyguards.

Since last month, infighting has intensified between the Saudi-backed Islah militia and Emirati-supported militants across southern Yemen.
