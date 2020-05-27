Iranian Delegation Discusses Border Incident with Afghan Officials

Islam Times - An Iranian delegation visiting Kabul held talks with senior Afghan officials on a recent incident at the common border that resulted in the deaths of Afghan migrants trying to cross into Iran illegally.

The Iranian delegation, chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand, held a meeting with caretaker of the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan Hanif Atmar in Kabul on Tuesday.The Iranian diplomat assured the Kabul government in the meeting that Tehran commits itself to working in cooperation with an Afghan delegation to find the facts about the incident.He also emphasized that the tragic incident would by no means affect the close and brotherly ties between the two governments and nations.In another meeting on Tuesday evening, the Iranian delegation held talks with Chairman of Afghanistan’s National Supreme Council of Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah.In the gathering, Abdullah said Afghanistan calls for investigation into the incident and serious and fair handling of the case.In early May, Afghan news media claimed that about 50 Afghan migrants crossing into Iran illegally had been beaten and thrown into a river.Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman affirmed later that the incident had taken place on Afghan soil, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Border Police has denied that any happening in relation to this has taken place on the soil of our country.”