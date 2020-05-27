0
Wednesday 27 May 2020 - 10:19

Iranian Delegation Discusses Border Incident with Afghan Officials

Story Code : 865035
Iranian Delegation Discusses Border Incident with Afghan Officials
The Iranian delegation, chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand, held a meeting with caretaker of the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan Hanif Atmar in Kabul on Tuesday.

The Iranian diplomat assured the Kabul government in the meeting that Tehran commits itself to working in cooperation with an Afghan delegation to find the facts about the incident.

He also emphasized that the tragic incident would by no means affect the close and brotherly ties between the two governments and nations.

In another meeting on Tuesday evening, the Iranian delegation held talks with Chairman of Afghanistan’s National Supreme Council of Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah.

In the gathering, Abdullah said Afghanistan calls for investigation into the incident and serious and fair handling of the case.

In early May, Afghan news media claimed that about 50 Afghan migrants crossing into Iran illegally had been beaten and thrown into a river.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman affirmed later that the incident had taken place on Afghan soil, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Border Police has denied that any happening in relation to this has taken place on the soil of our country.”
Source : TNA
Comment


Featured Stories
Senior Commander Killed in Yemen during Infighting between Saudi & UAE Militias
Senior Commander Killed in Yemen during Infighting between Saudi & UAE Militias
World Food Program Warned that Yemen Aid Lifeline Reaching ‘Breaking Point’
World Food Program Warned that Yemen Aid Lifeline Reaching ‘Breaking Point’
27 May 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are Preparing for the Great War When ‘Israel’ Will Be Wiped off the Map
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are Preparing for the Great War When ‘Israel’ Will Be Wiped off the Map
By Sara Taha Moughnieh
27 May 2020
Trump Accuses Twitter of
Trump Accuses Twitter of 'Interfering' in US Election and 'Stifling Free Speech'
27 May 2020
Afghanistan Authorities Plan to Release 900 More Taliban Prisoners
Afghanistan Authorities Plan to Release 900 More Taliban Prisoners
26 May 2020
Sheikh Qassem: Liberation of Southern Lebanon Turning Point toward Independence
Sheikh Qassem: Liberation of Southern Lebanon Turning Point toward Independence
26 May 2020
EU’s Borrell: Asia Replacing US as Center of Global Power
EU’s Borrell: Asia Replacing US as Center of Global Power
26 May 2020
Maduro: Those Oil Tankers are Symbol of Iran & Venezuela’s ‘Courage and Freedom’
Maduro: Those Oil Tankers are Symbol of Iran & Venezuela’s ‘Courage and Freedom’
26 May 2020
Saudi Warplanes Continue Bombing Yemen on Eid Al-Fitr, Killing 3 Civilians
Saudi Warplanes Continue Bombing Yemen on Eid Al-Fitr, Killing 3 Civilians
25 May 2020
Russian FM Spokeswoman: US Willfully Ruining Strategic Stability System
Russian FM Spokeswoman: US Willfully Ruining Strategic Stability System
25 May 2020
Iran Condemns Foreign Interventions in China Internal Affairs
Iran Condemns Foreign Interventions in China Internal Affairs
25 May 2020
Brewing Unrest in Hong Kong Turned Violent over Proposed Security Law
Brewing Unrest in Hong Kong Turned Violent over Proposed Security Law
25 May 2020
North Korean Leader Vows to Bolster Nuclear
North Korean Leader Vows to Bolster Nuclear 'Deterrence'
24 May 2020