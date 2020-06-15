Iran’s FM Spokesman: US Addicted to Infringement of International Laws

Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said while the US government continues to violate international laws and norms, President Donald Trump is calling on American protesters to abide by “law and order”.

“How in the world does the US regime being addicted to the infringement of international laws and norms expect ordinary Americans to believe the call for ‘law and order’?!” Seyed Abbas Mousavi tweeted late on Sunday.He was apparently referring to statements by Trump in early May when he declared himself “your president of law and order” as peaceful protesters just outside the White House gates were dispersed with tear gas and flash bangs.Since entering the Oval Office in 2016, Trump has abandoned many international pacts and treaties that previous administrations had authorized.In May 2018, Trump unilaterally abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, and reinstated the anti-Iran sanctions, which had been lifted by the accord.