Monday 15 June 2020 - 09:12

Iran’s FM Spokesman: US Addicted to Infringement of International Laws

Iran’s FM Spokesman: US Addicted to Infringement of International Laws
“How in the world does the US regime being addicted to the infringement of international laws and norms expect ordinary Americans to believe the call for ‘law and order’?!” Seyed Abbas Mousavi tweeted late on Sunday.

He was apparently referring to statements by Trump in early May when he declared himself “your president of law and order” as peaceful protesters just outside the White House gates were dispersed with tear gas and flash bangs.

Since entering the Oval Office in 2016, Trump has abandoned many international pacts and treaties that previous administrations had authorized.

In May 2018, Trump unilaterally abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, and reinstated the anti-Iran sanctions, which had been lifted by the accord.
