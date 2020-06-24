0
Wednesday 24 June 2020 - 10:54

Group of 67 Countries Release Joint Statement in Defence of ICC Against US Sanctions

Story Code : 870595
Group of 67 Countries Release Joint Statement in Defence of ICC Against US Sanctions
"As States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, we reconfirm our unwavering support for the Court as an independent and impartial judicial institution. In line with the 11 June press release of the President of the Assembly of States Parties, we reiterate our commitment to uphold and defend the principles and values enshrined in the Rome Statute and to preserve its integrity undeterred by any measures or threats against the Court, its officials and those cooperating with it," the statement read, according to Sputnik.

Signatories also stressed the fact that the ICC is a last resort judicial authority and "only steps in when States are unwilling or unable to genuinely carry out national proceedings".

"We call on all States to ensure full cooperation with the Court for it to carry out its important mandate of ensuring justice for the victims of the most serious crimes of international concern," the statement read.

The statement was signed by Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Gambia, Germany, Greece, Guyana, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lesotho, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Malta, Mexico, Namibia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, San Marino, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, State of Palestine, Sweden, Switzerland, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

On 11 June, President Donald Trump had issued an executive order authorizing sanctions against ICC officials who are investigating potential war crimes committed by US soldiers and other personnel in Afghanistan.
Comment


Featured Stories
German Coronavirus Vaccine Drug “Very Well Tolerated” in Human Tests
German Coronavirus Vaccine Drug “Very Well Tolerated” in Human Tests
Group of 67 Countries Release Joint Statement in Defence of ICC Against US Sanctions
Group of 67 Countries Release Joint Statement in Defence of ICC Against US Sanctions
24 June 2020
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Sovereignty in Hama, Deir Ezzor, Sweida
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Sovereignty in Hama, Deir Ezzor, Sweida
24 June 2020
Zarif Mocks Pompeo over Remarks on UN Arms Ban
Zarif Mocks Pompeo over Remarks on UN Arms Ban
24 June 2020
Syrian Foreign Minister: US Wants through Caesar Act to Open Door for Terrorism Return
Syrian Foreign Minister: US Wants through Caesar Act to Open Door for Terrorism Return
23 June 2020
Jordanian PM: Caesar Act Won’t Affect Amman-Damascus Ties
Jordanian PM: Caesar Act Won’t Affect Amman-Damascus Ties
23 June 2020
Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report
Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report
23 June 2020
Over 70% of Aircraft Parts Made in Iran: Defense Minister
Over 70% of Aircraft Parts Made in Iran: Defense Minister
23 June 2020
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
22 June 2020
Hezbollah Publishes Video Featuring ‘Israeli’ Targets for Retaliation
Hezbollah Publishes Video Featuring ‘Israeli’ Targets for Retaliation
22 June 2020
Ansarullah Official: UN Envoy Ignores Facts That Lead to Solutions in Yemen
Ansarullah Official: UN Envoy Ignores Facts That Lead to Solutions in Yemen
22 June 2020
Israel Army Conducts Secret Weapons Tests on Animals: Report
Israel Army Conducts Secret Weapons Tests on Animals: Report
22 June 2020
Zionist Occupation Forces Raid Towns in West Bank, Injuring & Arresting Number of Palestinians
Zionist Occupation Forces Raid Towns in West Bank, Injuring & Arresting Number of Palestinians
21 June 2020