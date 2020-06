Islam Times - The head of the public relations office of the Ministry of Defense of Iran said on Friday that the explosion of the gas tank in Parchin, eastern Iran, which caused a bright light, had no casualties.

Brigadier-General Amir Abdi told IRNA that the fire has been extinguished and the explosion is being closely investigated.Abdi said that further information in this regard will be made available by the relevant officials.At about 12:30 a.m. local time (9:30 p.m. GMT) a film of an explosion was published in the social media showing a loud sound and a strange orange light that looked like a sunset.