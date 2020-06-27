0
Saturday 27 June 2020 - 11:01

Embassy: False US Reports About Russia in Afghanistan Led to Threats Against Diplomats

Story Code : 871202
"Baseless and anonymous accusations [published by nytimes] of Moscow as mastermind behind killing of US soldiers in Afghanistan have already led to direct threats to the life of employees of the Russian Embassies in Washington DC and London," the embassy said in a Twitter post.

The New York Times reported on Friday that an unidentified unit of Russian military intelligence allegedly incited militants of the Taliban movemen to attack servicemen of the international coalition in Afghanistan.

According to Russian diplomats, the paper has been inventing false stories in the absence of real reasons to blame Russia.

Moreover, the embassy added the authors of the article "obviously lack information on cooperation between Russia and US on the Afghan peace process, on Syrian, North Korean, Venezuelan, Iranian agendas".

"We demand the relevant US authorities take effective measures to ensure the fulfillment of their international obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961," the embassy announced.
