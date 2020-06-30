0
Tuesday 30 June 2020 - 10:54

Israeli Forces Raid Palestinian Village near Al-Quds

Story Code : 871721
Israeli Forces Raid Palestinian Village near Al-Quds
Local witnesses told Wafa that forces, accompanied by a bulldozer, razed a plot of land belonging to the Hamayel family.

Residents described how the soldiers stationed themselves in the area, sealed off the village entrances and took over the rooftops of several nearby homes turning them into military outposts before razing the land.

The Israeli forces continue to impose severe restrictions on the citizens of the village as access to Beit Iksa is only possible through one entrance which is an Israeli military checkpoint.

Over the years, land surrounding the village and some plots of land owned by villagers were seized for the establishment of the illegal settlement of Ramot, whose settlers regularly harass the Palestinians.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in illegal Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds and the West Bank in violation of international law, with recent announcements of settlement expansion provoking condemnation from the international community.
Related Stories
How Turkey Seeks Interests out of Trump’s Al-Quds Move?
Islam Times - Trump's Last week announcement of recognizing al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of the Israeli regime sparked huge outrage across the world, especially in Muslim countries ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
Netanyahu to Hook on Iran Nuclear Program: Some Things Can’t Wait until after Coronavirus
Netanyahu to Hook on Iran Nuclear Program: Some Things Can’t Wait until after Coronavirus
30 June 2020
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassinating Martyr Soleimani
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassinating Martyr Soleimani
30 June 2020
Venezuela’s Maduro Expels EU Envoy over New Sanctions
Venezuela’s Maduro Expels EU Envoy over New Sanctions
30 June 2020
Syria Demands UN Report on Legality of US, EU Economic Sanctions Under International Law
Syria Demands UN Report on Legality of US, EU Economic Sanctions Under International Law
29 June 2020
President Aoun: Americans Directly Interfering in Lebanon’s Affairs
President Aoun: Americans Directly Interfering in Lebanon’s Affairs
29 June 2020
GNA Leader Calls on ICC to Investigate Actions of LNA in Libya
GNA Leader Calls on ICC to Investigate Actions of LNA in Libya
29 June 2020
Fake or True? Trump Might Quit Presidential Race
Fake or True? Trump Might Quit Presidential Race
29 June 2020
Saudi-Led Coalition Continues Raids against Some Areas in Yemen
Saudi-Led Coalition Continues Raids against Some Areas in Yemen
28 June 2020
Iran Never to Forget US, Europe Complicity with Saddam
Iran Never to Forget US, Europe Complicity with Saddam
28 June 2020
Attack on Iraq’s Resistance HQ, Failed Plan for Dismantling ‘Hashd al-Sha’abi’
Attack on Iraq’s Resistance HQ, Failed Plan for Dismantling ‘Hashd al-Sha’abi’
28 June 2020
US Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz Lands in “Israeli” Entity
US Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz Lands in “Israeli” Entity
28 June 2020
So-Called ‘Maximum Pressure’ to Hit Enemies Themselves: Leader
So-Called ‘Maximum Pressure’ to Hit Enemies Themselves: Leader
27 June 2020