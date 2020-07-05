0
Sunday 5 July 2020 - 06:12

‘Israel’ Struck Iran’s Nuclear Facility in Natanz: Zionist Media

Story Code : 872583
‘Israel’ Struck Iran’s Nuclear Facility in Natanz: Zionist Media
The Israeli officials have not publicly commented on the incident, yet security sources in the entity pointed out that it comes in the context of coping with the Iranian nuclear program and revealing an IED was planted inside the facility to carry out the attack.

The Zionist analysts expressed fear of a possible Iranian response, highlighting the open confrontation between the two sides in several military and cyber domains.

The Israeli political commentators claimed that Iran anticipates an electoral defeat for the Republicans in the USA to conclude an agreement with the Democrats and get rid of the US pressures, adding that the Isralei strikes will fail to hamper the Iranian nuclear program.
Related Stories
Israel’s Infantry Unable to Confront Hezbollah: Zionist Media
Islam Times - The Zionist media continued highlighting the reports about the army defects which affects its readiness for any upcoming war.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Urges An ‘Armed Struggle’ To Liberate ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank
Hamas Urges An ‘Armed Struggle’ To Liberate ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank
Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish
Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish
4 July 2020
EU Foreign Policy Chief Responds to Zarif’s Letter
EU Foreign Policy Chief Responds to Zarif’s Letter
4 July 2020
Iraqi Officials Slam Saudi Daily for Insulting Ayatollah Sistani
Iraqi Officials Slam Saudi Daily for Insulting Ayatollah Sistani
4 July 2020
Turkey: UNSC Must Remind UAE of Duty to International Law
Turkey: UNSC Must Remind UAE of Duty to International Law
3 July 2020
India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats
India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats
3 July 2020
Yemen Vows to Continue Legitimate Retaliatory Attacks as Long as War, Siege Persist
Yemen Vows to Continue Legitimate Retaliatory Attacks as Long as War, Siege Persist
3 July 2020
Palestinian Resistance Arrests Cell Operating on Behalf of Zionist Occupation in Gaza
Palestinian Resistance Arrests Cell Operating on Behalf of Zionist Occupation in Gaza
3 July 2020
Vatican Summons ‘Israeli’, US Ambassadors Over Annexation Plans
Vatican Summons ‘Israeli’, US Ambassadors Over Annexation Plans
2 July 2020
Russians Set to Back Reforms Allowing Putin To Extend His Rule
Russians Set to Back Reforms Allowing Putin To Extend His Rule
2 July 2020
Hundreds March In New York Against ‘Israel’s’ West Bank Annexation Scheme
Hundreds March In New York Against ‘Israel’s’ West Bank Annexation Scheme
2 July 2020
Mahatir Calls on Muslims to Focus on Fighting Israeli Regime
Mahatir Calls on Muslims to Focus on Fighting Israeli Regime
2 July 2020
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
1 July 2020