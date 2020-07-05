0
Sunday 5 July 2020 - 06:23

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital


“Metal debris fell all over us inside the port and we heard gunfire,” said a port worker to the News agency. “Security forces have surrounded the area.”

The blast shook the ground, said Mohammed Ali, a shopkeeper in the area. At the city’s Madina hospital, a nurse, Halima Nur, said it had received five people injured in the blast for treatment.

Somalia has been mired in conflict since 1991, when clan warlords overthrew dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each other.

Since 2008, the Islamist militant group al Shabaab has been fighting to overthrow the central government and establish its rule based on its own harsh interpretation of Islam’s sharia law.
