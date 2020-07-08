0
Wednesday 8 July 2020 - 09:05

‘Israeli’ Health Chief Resigns, Criticizes Government over Coronavirus

'Israeli' Health Chief Resigns, Criticizes Government over Coronavirus
In the letter, which was sent to the ministry's new director-general, Prof. Hezi Levi, Sadetzki criticized the reopening strategy of the occupation entity’s economy following the first wave of coronavirus infections.

Relatively, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, who learned of Sadetzki's resignation during an interview with Ynet, said he "did not know of any letter."

Sadetzki wrote in the letter that the rush to reopen the economy had a ruinous effect.

"Our achievements during the first wave vanished following the wide and quick reopening of the economy," she added.
