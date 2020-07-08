‘Israeli’ Health Chief Resigns, Criticizes Government over Coronavirus

Islam Times - Prof. Siegal Sadetzki, head of the ‘Israeli’ entity’s public health services in the ‘Health Ministry’, announced on Tuesday her resignation for the post with a letter slamming the Zionist government response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the letter, which was sent to the ministry's new director-general, Prof. Hezi Levi, Sadetzki criticized the reopening strategy of the occupation entity’s economy following the first wave of coronavirus infections.Relatively, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, who learned of Sadetzki's resignation during an interview with Ynet, said he "did not know of any letter."Sadetzki wrote in the letter that the rush to reopen the economy had a ruinous effect."Our achievements during the first wave vanished following the wide and quick reopening of the economy," she added.