Wednesday 8 July 2020 - 10:45

Saudi Official's Anti-Iranian Remarks on Missile Program

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Media Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi said that the Saudi cabinet discussed the latest developments in the world and in the region, including the UN Secretary-General's baseless claim that Iran was involved in last year's missile attack on Saudi Arabia, Saudi Press Agency reported.

He added that the Saudi cabinet has called for a confrontation with Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile program.

During the meeting, the Saudi cabinet stressed the need for the international community to take a firm stand against Iran, as well as the need to take appropriate measures to continue Iran's arms embargo.

Saudi Arabia, which daily attacks Yemen and kills innocent Yemenis, claims that it insists on regional stability and will not allow national security and its borders to be violated.

The Saudi cabinet also called Iran's actions in the region hostile, claiming that Iran is jeopardizing the security of waterways and the global economy.

This is not the first time that Saudi Arabia which is biggest sponsor of terrorism has intervened in Iran's affairs and called for a confrontation with Iran's missiles. The Saudi foreign minister's adviser previously in a tweet called for the suspension of Iran's ballistic missile program.
