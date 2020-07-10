‘Israeli’ Intelligence Minister Says ‘Confident about Getting Closer to the Arab World’

Islam Times - Zionist so-called intelligence [espionage] minister Eli Cohen expressed that the ‘Israeli’ entity is confident about strengthening ties with the Arab World citing their common issue in the Middle East, which is the ‘Iranian threat’ as he claimed.

Cohen, who served as minister of economy and industry in Netanyahu’s former government, claimed in an interview with i24 News that several Arab countries are looking forward to ‘Israeli’ leadership and innovation in the field of High Technology.“It is a must to recognize that the importance of oil and gas is decreasing, while the importance of technology is increasing. That’s why Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries are interested to cooperate with ‘Israel’, it is a matter of mutual interest,” Cohen alleged.