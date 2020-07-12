0
Sunday 12 July 2020 - 07:54

Iran’s Zarif Deplores EU Failure to Uphold Its Duties, Prevent Srebrenica Genocide

"25 yrs ago today, #SrebrenicaGenocide began as Europe failed to uphold its basic duties,” Zarif tweeted on Saturday.

In an apparent reference to the EU’s failure to honor its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and preserve it, the top diplomat added, “Quarter of a century later Europe is plagued by same ineptitude. The failure of the @UN to take any action at the time—to forever haunt the world body—should remain a lesson for the present”.

In 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the accord, also known as the JCPOA. Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord after the US withdrawal, but the three EU parties to the deal have failed to ensure Iran’s economic interests.

July 11 marked the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, the worst atrocity on European soil after the world war.

In July, 1995, Serb forces systematically killed more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys in the so-called UN-protected enclave in Srebrenica, Bosnia.

More than 1,000 are still considered missing from the mass slaughter during the Bosnian civil war.

Many victims were ambushed along forest routes while fleeing Srebrenica in scorching heat without food or water. They were either shot on the spot, or taken to collective centers where they were executed and thrown into mass graves.
