Sunday 12 July 2020 - 08:07

Gaza: 1,500 Housing Units Destroyed by Israel in 2014 Still to Be Rebuilt

In a statement sent to mass media, Jamal Al-Khodari, head of the Popular Committee Against the Siege, announced recently that the suffering of the residents whose homes were destroyed in 2014 is “complex” as they suffer from a lack of homes and from the consequences of the 14-year-long Israeli siege on Gaza, the Middle East Monitor reported.

He also added that more than 500 factories were seriously damaged during the Israeli offensive, noting that 85 percent of these factories were “completely paralyzed due to the retention of the Israeli siege.”

“Despite the end of the Israeli offensive, its repercussions are still continuous,” he stated, noting that the situation in the Gaza Strip is “exceptional and tragic”.

He added that the owners of the factories destroyed during the Israeli offensives have still not received compensation, which is paid only for residential buildings.

Al-Khodari pointed out that the outbreak of the coronavirus along with the continuous Israeli siege have “perpetuated the suffering” of the Palestinians in Gaza and “aggravated their tragedy.”
Gaza 2018
