Monday 13 July 2020 - 13:59

Raeisi Urges Follow-up on Trump's Arrest Warrant

Story Code : 874166
Raeisi Urges Follow-up on Trump
Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that Tehran's prosecutor and the deputy of the Judiciary for international affairs should follow up on the assassination of martyr Soleimani and the discussed issues by the UN special rapporteur on their agenda. 

On July 9, the UN special rapporteur investigating summary executions said that the United States’ targeted assassinating of the IRGC Lt. Gen. Qassim Soleimani was unlawful and risked eroding international laws that govern the conduct of hostilities.

Agnes Callamard said that the American drone strike that martyred General Soleimani as he arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, in January could only be justified in international law as a response to an imminent threat. The United States had provided no evidence to support that position, she said.

“Absent an actual imminent threat to life, the course of action taken by the US was unlawful,” Callamard wrote in a report that she presented on Thursday to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

On June 29, Tehran's prosecutor, Al-Qasimehr said, “Iran’s Judiciary has issued an arrest warrant for a total of 36 individuals involved in the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani, including political and military officials from the United States and other governments, and the international police have been notified in this regard.”

He described the charges as “murder” and “terrorist act” and added, “President Donald Trump is at the top of the list, and his prosecution will be pursued even after his term is over.”

Iran’s former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades were assassinated in Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020 at the behest of the US President Donald Trump.
