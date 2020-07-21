0
Tuesday 21 July 2020 - 10:22

Tehran, Baghdad Will Sue US for Assassinating General Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi

Story Code : 875724
Tehran, Baghdad Will Sue US for Assassinating General Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi
In a statement , Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council said the country regards the US assassination of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on its soil as a criminal act.

The Council said it has coordinated its legal procedure with the Iranian Judiciary and the two countries will file a joint lawsuit against the US.

“The investigation into the airport incident began from the first moment and the Iraqi judiciary dealt with that incident as a criminal act that took place on Iraqi land where some of the victims are Iraqis,” the council said in a statement.

The investigation took place according to the Iraqi Code of Criminal Procedure starting with inspecting the scene and meeting with some of the plaintiffs, including the legal representative of the Iranian embassy, the statement added.

“The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers had been informed of other details regarding the accident, and that the investigation procedures since the time of the accident continue in accordance with the Iraqi law,” the statement added.

The Iraqi Judiciary’s statement comes a day after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif met with Iraqi officials, including the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, in Baghdad.

The statement was also released ahead of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s Tuesday trip to Tehran, where he is to hold high-level talks with Iranian officials.

A US drone attack, commanded by US President Donald Trump, killed General Soleimani and al-Muhandis near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, prompting international condemnations.
Related Stories
Tehran Warns Seoul over Blocking Oil Revenues
Islam Times - Iranian Parliament’s Vice-Speaker lambasted the South Korean government for freezing of Iran’s oil revenues under the US pressure.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
Saudi Writer Dies from COVID-19 Shortly after Release from Prison
Saudi Writer Dies from COVID-19 Shortly after Release from Prison
21 July 2020
Egyptian Parliament Approves Troop Deployment in Libya
Egyptian Parliament Approves Troop Deployment in Libya
21 July 2020
Tehran, Baghdad Will Sue US for Assassinating General Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi
Tehran, Baghdad Will Sue US for Assassinating General Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi
21 July 2020
Iran Executes CIA, Mossad Agent Who Offered Information about Suleimani Whereabouts
Iran Executes CIA, Mossad Agent Who Offered Information about Suleimani Whereabouts
20 July 2020
Egypt’s Parliament to Vote on Deploying Troops to Libya
Egypt’s Parliament to Vote on Deploying Troops to Libya
20 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Doctors Slam Government Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic
‘Israeli’ Doctors Slam Government Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic
20 July 2020
Saudi King Salman Admitted To Hospital
Saudi King Salman Admitted To Hospital
20 July 2020
Saudi Ambassador in Yemen Detained for Spying for UAE
Saudi Ambassador in Yemen Detained for Spying for UAE
19 July 2020
Netanyahu
Netanyahu's Bribery Trial Kicks Off
19 July 2020
UN Envoy Failed on ‘All Levels’ in Yemen: Diplomat
UN Envoy Failed on ‘All Levels’ in Yemen: Diplomat
19 July 2020
Iran, Iraq Discuss Joint Action against Terrorism, COVID-19
Iran, Iraq Discuss Joint Action against Terrorism, COVID-19
19 July 2020
US Lawmakers Propose Bill to Sanction Turkey for Acquiring Russian S-400 System
US Lawmakers Propose Bill to Sanction Turkey for Acquiring Russian S-400 System
18 July 2020