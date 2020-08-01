Hamas Warns “Israel” of Consequences over Al-Aqsa Mosque Attacks

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has warned the “Israeli” entity of the consequences of its further encroachment on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East al-Quds [Jerusalem].

Hamas made the remarks in an official statement on Thursday that marks Arafah Day, a major occasion on the Islamic calendar. It called on Palestinians to rally in mass towards the al-Aqsa Mosque.The statement stressed that al-Aqsa is holy for the Palestinian people, and that they will not remain silent on “Israeli” violations against the site. Hamas said the entity should pay a heavy price if it keeps on such violations.“Bab al-Rahma, the Marwani prayer hall, the Omar prayer hall, the Buraq prayer hall and the Buraq Wall are all part and parcel of our beloved Mosque,” Hamas said.The movement condemned the entity for continued persecution of the people of al-Quds, demolishing their homes and imposing exorbitant taxes on them to force them to leave the holy city.The Palestinian movement also called on the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] to prevent the “Israeli” entity from destroying the homes of Palestinians and Judaizing al-Quds.Extremist “Israeli” settlers have frequently stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds under the protection of regime forces.Many of the Knesset members are right-wing extremists, who support the demolition of the Islamic site in order to build a Jewish temple instead.Last year in October, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, said the “Israeli” regime’s Judaization plans in al-Quds would never succeed.In recent months, Palestinian officials have condemned the entity’s exploitation of the novel coronavirus pandemic to expand its settlement construction activities, saying the Tel Aviv regime aims to further Judaize the occupied holy city of al-Quds.