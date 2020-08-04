0
Tuesday 4 August 2020 - 05:18

Charbel Wehbe Appointed as New Lebanese FM

Story Code : 878201
Charbel Wehbe Appointed as New Lebanese FM
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun and Prime minister Hassan Diab signed decrees accepting the resignation of Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti on Monday and appointing Charbel Wehbe to replace him.

Nassif Hitti has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Monday, saying that the reason for his resignation is the lack of a national vision and a constructive will to carry out the desired reforms of the international community.

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar called the US decision to overthrow the current Lebanese government and French pressure on the possible resignation of the Lebanese foreign minister as the causes of his resignation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza
3 August 2020
Several Killed or Injured As Gunmen Storm Prison in Afghanistan
Several Killed or Injured As Gunmen Storm Prison in Afghanistan
3 August 2020
Iran-China Coop. Threat to US, Zionist Regime
Iran-China Coop. Threat to US, Zionist Regime
By: Mohsen Ahadi
3 August 2020
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
2 August 2020
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
2 August 2020
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of 'ISIL Butcher'
2 August 2020
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
2 August 2020
UAE to Turkey: Stop Meddling in Arab Affairs over Libya
UAE to Turkey: Stop Meddling in Arab Affairs over Libya
1 August 2020
PMU Official: US Only Concerned about Looting Iraqi Oil, Never Thinks about Nation
PMU Official: US Only Concerned about Looting Iraqi Oil, Never Thinks about Nation
1 August 2020
Saudi-led Coalition Violates Yemen Ceasefire 2000 Times
Saudi-led Coalition Violates Yemen Ceasefire 2000 Times
1 August 2020
New Rules of Engagement: Killing One Hezbollah Fighter Paralyzes Entire ‘Israel’
New Rules of Engagement: Killing One Hezbollah Fighter Paralyzes Entire ‘Israel’
1 August 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘US Dream to Achieve Its Sanction Goals Never to Come True’
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘US Dream to Achieve Its Sanction Goals Never to Come True’
31 July 2020