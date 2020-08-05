0
Wednesday 5 August 2020 - 01:59

Zionist Regime Seeking to Export Own Crises to Gaza: Hamas

Story Code : 878419
Zionist Regime Seeking to Export Own Crises to Gaza: Hamas
Israeli warplanes targeted several locations in the central and southern parts of the coastal enclave in the early hours of Monday. The Israeli military claimed in a statement that they hit positions belonging to the Gaza-based Hamas and that the airstrikes were in response to alleged rocket attacks a few hours earlier.

On Monday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said the new Israeli aggression was aimed at deflecting attention away from the worsening political situation inside Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing massive 0protests.

“The valiant resistance, which is well aware of the occupation’s plans and way of thinking and knows how to deal with it, will not allow it to make Gaza an arena for exporting its crises,” Barhoum said.

Netanyahu, the first serving Israeli prime minister to go on trial, has been charged in at least three corruption cases with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He is accused of receiving extravagant gifts from billionaires and granting media tycoons regulatory favors in return for more agreeable coverage of himself and his family.

On Saturday, an estimated 10,000 Israelis protested against Netanyahu in a rally that was described by Israeli media as the largest in a decade.

In the past recent weeks, thousands of protesters have also rallied, mainly in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem al-Quds, against Netanyahu’s mishandling of the COVID-19 outbreak, calling for his resignation.

Israel is currently witnessing record numbers of coronavirus infections and fatalities amid a deepening unemployment rate of more than 20 percent.

Gaza has been under Israeli siege since June 2007.

Over the past decade, Israel has waged three wars on Gaza, where two million Palestinians live. Thousands of Gazans have been killed in each of the wars since 2008.

The crippling blockade has caused a decline in the standard of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty in the strip.
Related Stories
Trump threats to cut aid cheap political blackmail, Hamas says
Islam Times - The Palestinian Islamic resistance movement, Hamas, has described the recent threats by US President Donald Trump to cut off financial ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Many Feared Dead, Hundreds Injured as 2 Huge Explosions Rock Beirut Port
Many Feared Dead, Hundreds Injured as 2 Huge Explosions Rock Beirut Port
Saudi Arabia’s $100 million Obliges Spain’s King out of His Country
Saudi Arabia’s $100 million Obliges Spain’s King out of His Country
4 August 2020
Turkish Parliament Speaker Voices Opposition to US Anti-Iran Sanctions
Turkish Parliament Speaker Voices Opposition to US Anti-Iran Sanctions
4 August 2020
China to Retaliate If US Forces Out Chinese Journalists
China to Retaliate If US Forces Out Chinese Journalists
4 August 2020
How IRGC
How IRGC's Buried Ballistic Missiles Tear Up Ground to Become Iran's New Surprise Weapon
4 August 2020
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
3 August 2020
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza
3 August 2020
Several Killed or Injured As Gunmen Storm Prison in Afghanistan
Several Killed or Injured As Gunmen Storm Prison in Afghanistan
3 August 2020
Iran-China Coop. Threat to US, Zionist Regime
Iran-China Coop. Threat to US, Zionist Regime
By: Mohsen Ahadi
3 August 2020
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
2 August 2020
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
2 August 2020
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of 'ISIL Butcher'
2 August 2020
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
2 August 2020