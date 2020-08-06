0
Thursday 6 August 2020 - 12:09

Huge Fire Breaks Out in Fruit Market in UAE’s Ajman

Story Code : 878720
The fire, which broke out on Wednesday evening at 6:30 pm local time, has caused no injuries or deaths and has been brought under control, the head of Ajman police said.

The fire has reportedly struck the “Iranian souq", which is home to dozens of traders, and is considered a popular attraction in Ajman, drawing visitors from across the Emirates.

Parts of the market, which had been closed for four months due to coronavirus precautions, collapsed and were completely burned, Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah al-Nuaimi said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM.

The site is being dampened down and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire, he said.

The fire came one day after a catastrophic explosion ravaged the Lebanese capital of Beirut, leaving at least 137 dead and over 5,000 others injured.
