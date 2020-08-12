Incendiary Balloons Launched from Gaza at Zionist Settlements Spark 16 Fires, Injure One Israeli Soldier
In details, an Israeli soldier suffered moderate wounds when he was fighting fire in Kissufim settlement, they added.
According to Zionist reports, the Israeli enemy deployed systems to intercept the incendiary balloons, vowing a harsh response.
Meanwhile, the defense minister Benny Gantz is scheduled to undergo medical checks upon which it would be decided if he had to have a surgery, according to the Zionist reports which added that the deterioration of Gantz medical situation is caused by an old injury he suffered when he was serving in the Paratroopers Brigade.