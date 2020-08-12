0
Wednesday 12 August 2020 - 08:05

5 Homeless As Israel Demolishes Palestinian Home, Seizes Water Pumps

Story Code : 879801
5 Homeless As Israel Demolishes Palestinian Home, Seizes Water Pumps
Activist Mohammad Awad told Wafa news agency that Israeli forces, accompanied by intelligence officers, raided an area to the north of the Beit Ummar town on Tuesday and seized three water pumps owned by local resident Nabil Breigheth, which he uses for irrigation and planting purposes.

In addition, the soldiers summoned Breigheth to appear before the Israeli Intelligence at the Gush Etzion detention center.

Also yesterday, occupation forces demolished a residential house made of bricks and a water well in the village of Farasin, located west of Jenin.

Like hundreds of other Palestinian towns and villages in the West Bank, Farasin is located in ‘Area C’ under the Oslo Accords, putting it under the full Israeli military and administrative control.

Mahmoud Amarneh, head of Farasin village council, told Wafa that the Israeli forces demolished a water well and a 70-square-metre brick house displacing local resident Fayez Amarneh and his family of five.

He said the military warned the residents that the demolition will be executed following the raid last month, during which the soldiers issued 36 demolition orders for buildings and ancient water wells.

The small hamlet consists mostly of tents and tiny homes made out of cement and tin sheets, scattered across a vast area of more than 6,800 dunams (1,690 acres) of land.

It’s home to around 200 people, mostly shepherds and farmers, a quarter of whom are children under the age of 18.

Israel’s widely practiced policies of home demolitions targeting entire families are acts of illegal collective punishment and come in direct violation of International Human Rights Law.

Amarneh reiterated that the Israeli occupation regime wants to take over the village in order to expand nearby illegal settlements.

The international community considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be illegal.
Comment


Featured Stories
Three Israeli Tanks Cross Border Fence to Enter Lebanese Territory
Three Israeli Tanks Cross Border Fence to Enter Lebanese Territory
IRGC Deputy Cmdr.: No US Official Valuable Enough to Be Soleimani’s Direct Ransom for Revenge
IRGC Deputy Cmdr.: No US Official Valuable Enough to Be Soleimani’s Direct Ransom for Revenge
12 August 2020
Nuclear Powers Should Once Again Declare Inadmissibility of Nuclear War: Lavrov
Nuclear Powers Should Once Again Declare Inadmissibility of Nuclear War: Lavrov
12 August 2020
U.S. Contractor Knew of Explosive Material in Beirut Since at Least 2016: NYT
U.S. Contractor Knew of Explosive Material in Beirut Since at Least 2016: NYT
12 August 2020
Russia Calls on US to Stop Pumping up ME with Weapons
Russia Calls on US to Stop Pumping up ME with Weapons
11 August 2020
Russia’s Health Ministry Approved World’s First Covid-19 Vaccine
Russia’s Health Ministry Approved World’s First Covid-19 Vaccine
11 August 2020
Netanyahu Blames Washington For Stalled West Bank Annexation
Netanyahu Blames Washington For Stalled West Bank Annexation
11 August 2020
Beijing Says China Has No Interest in US Internal Affairs
Beijing Says China Has No Interest in US Internal Affairs
11 August 2020
Ulyanov Rejects Pompeo
Ulyanov Rejects Pompeo's Remarks on Iran
10 August 2020
UK Took $1bln of Gold from Cash-Strapped Venezuela, Russian Official Says
UK Took $1bln of Gold from Cash-Strapped Venezuela, Russian Official Says
10 August 2020
Taliban Pledge Afghan Peace Talks after Prisoner Release Completed
Taliban Pledge Afghan Peace Talks after Prisoner Release Completed
10 August 2020
Lukashenko Wins Belarus Presidential Election
Lukashenko Wins Belarus Presidential Election
10 August 2020
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
9 August 2020