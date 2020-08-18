0
Tuesday 18 August 2020 - 11:06

Palestinians To Boycott Dubai World Expo Over UAE-‘Israel’ Normalization Deal

Story Code : 881025
Palestinians To Boycott Dubai World Expo Over UAE-‘Israel’ Normalization Deal
In a tweet, Shtayyeh said the move comes as a gesture of protest against the accord to normalize ties between the Zionist entity and the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement, announced last week by US President Donald Trump, drew a stark condemnation from Palestinian factions.

The PA earlier withdrew its envoy from the UAE.

The UAE claims that the decision to normalize relations with ‘Israel’ is an effort to prevent ‘Israel’ from applying its laws to West Bank areas.

The Dubai Expo 2020, which starts in October 2021 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, is set to see participants from some 200 countries and is expected to attract about 25 million visitors.

It is set to be the largest trade fair in the Arab world on record, and the Zionist entity had already agreed to participate.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Qalibaf Urges Muslim Parliament Speakers to Oppose UAE-Zionist Deal
Iran’s Qalibaf Urges Muslim Parliament Speakers to Oppose UAE-Zionist Deal
Lebanon President Strongly Rejects Hezbollah Arms Caused Beirut Mega-Blast
Lebanon President Strongly Rejects Hezbollah Arms Caused Beirut Mega-Blast
18 August 2020
Palestinians To Boycott Dubai World Expo Over UAE-‘Israel’ Normalization Deal
Palestinians To Boycott Dubai World Expo Over UAE-‘Israel’ Normalization Deal
18 August 2020
Ex-CIA Officer Arrested, Charged with Spying for China
Ex-CIA Officer Arrested, Charged with Spying for China
18 August 2020
‘Israel’ Expects Bahrain, Oman To Follow UAE In Formalizing Ties
‘Israel’ Expects Bahrain, Oman To Follow UAE In Formalizing Ties
17 August 2020
1 Killed, 2 Injured in US Airstrike in Syria
1 Killed, 2 Injured in US Airstrike in Syria
17 August 2020
Israel-UAE Deal Aimed at Building Anti-Iran Coalition in Region: Ex-CIA Officer
Israel-UAE Deal Aimed at Building Anti-Iran Coalition in Region: Ex-CIA Officer
17 August 2020
Rocket Lands Near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone
Rocket Lands Near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone
17 August 2020
Leader: US Animosity with Iran Dates Back to 1953 Coup
Leader: US Animosity with Iran Dates Back to 1953 Coup
16 August 2020
Palestine’s Sheikh Raed Salah Starts Prison Term
Palestine’s Sheikh Raed Salah Starts Prison Term
16 August 2020
Russia Calls US Attempt to Extend Arms Embargo Unjustifiable
Russia Calls US Attempt to Extend Arms Embargo Unjustifiable
16 August 2020
Erdogan Says Turkey Won’t Back Down Amid Mediterranean Standoff
Erdogan Says Turkey Won’t Back Down Amid Mediterranean Standoff
16 August 2020
UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement
UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement
15 August 2020