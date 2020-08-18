Palestinians To Boycott Dubai World Expo Over UAE-‘Israel’ Normalization Deal

Islam Times - Palestinians are set to boycott the Dubai Expo 2020 fair, Palestinian Authority [PA] Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh announced Monday.

In a tweet, Shtayyeh said the move comes as a gesture of protest against the accord to normalize ties between the Zionist entity and the United Arab Emirates.The agreement, announced last week by US President Donald Trump, drew a stark condemnation from Palestinian factions.The PA earlier withdrew its envoy from the UAE.The UAE claims that the decision to normalize relations with ‘Israel’ is an effort to prevent ‘Israel’ from applying its laws to West Bank areas.The Dubai Expo 2020, which starts in October 2021 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, is set to see participants from some 200 countries and is expected to attract about 25 million visitors.It is set to be the largest trade fair in the Arab world on record, and the Zionist entity had already agreed to participate.