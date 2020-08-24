0
Monday 24 August 2020 - 11:19

Pompeo Arrives in ‘Israel’ As Part of Tour to Promote ‘Deepening Gulf Ties’

Story Code : 882190
Pompeo Arrives in ‘Israel’ As Part of Tour to Promote ‘Deepening Gulf Ties’
After the occupied lands, Pompeo is expected to visit Sudan, Bahrain and the UAE.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said Pompeo is set to meet Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in occupied al-Quds “to discuss regional security issues related to Iran’s ‘malicious’ influence, establishing and deepening ‘Israel’s’ relationships in the region, as well as cooperation in protecting the US and ‘Israeli’ economies from malign investors.”

Pompeo and Netanyahu are also expected to discuss Washington’s efforts in the United Nations to invoke the “snapback” mechanism to reimpose sanctions on Iran that were in place before the deal on Tehran’s nuclear program, as well as establishing diplomatic ties with additional Muslim nations and limiting the Zionist economic cooperation with China.

Pompeo's second stop will be in Sudan, where he will meet with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Sovereign Council chairman General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to “express support for deepening the Sudan-‘Israel’ relationship,” Ortagus added. Pompeo will also discuss US support for the civilian-led transitional government in Sudan.

Pompeo will then travel to Manama to meet with Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Bahrain is the country that both the Zionist entity and the United States have set most of their hopes on and Pompeo will discuss with the country’s leaders the agreement with the UAE in an attempt to convince them to join the regional initiative.

Pompeo will conclude his Middle East trip in the UAE, where he will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi to discuss the normalization agreement with the Zionist regime and other regional issues.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gulf Monarchies Make “Israel’s” Wishes Come True: NSO Sold Spyware to UAE, Other Gulf States
Gulf Monarchies Make “Israel’s” Wishes Come True: NSO Sold Spyware to UAE, Other Gulf States
Iranian Defense Minister in Moscow, Hails ‘Progressive’ Military Ties with Russia
Iranian Defense Minister in Moscow, Hails ‘Progressive’ Military Ties with Russia
24 August 2020
Morocco Opposes Normalizing Ties with Zionist Regime: PM
Morocco Opposes Normalizing Ties with Zionist Regime: PM
24 August 2020
Gas Pipeline Explosion Causes ‘Cascading Blackout’ Across Syria In Suspected ‘Terrorist Attack’
Gas Pipeline Explosion Causes ‘Cascading Blackout’ Across Syria In Suspected ‘Terrorist Attack’
24 August 2020
US a Truly Failed Model in Governing Human Society: Ayatollah Khamenei
US a Truly Failed Model in Governing Human Society: Ayatollah Khamenei
23 August 2020
Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone in South Lebanon
Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone in South Lebanon
23 August 2020
Deal with US Means Extension of Iraq’s Occupation: Iraqi MP
Deal with US Means Extension of Iraq’s Occupation: Iraqi MP
23 August 2020
Report: Trump
Report: Trump's Sister Says President 'Has No Principles', Lies in Secretly Recorded Audio
23 August 2020
Yemeni Military: Terrorists Targeted in Yemen’s Bayda Received Arab, Western Support
Yemeni Military: Terrorists Targeted in Yemen’s Bayda Received Arab, Western Support
22 August 2020
UN: New Solutions Needed 3 Years After Rohingya Crisis
UN: New Solutions Needed 3 Years After Rohingya Crisis
22 August 2020
Tehran, Moscow Keen to Develop Ties despite US Pressures
Tehran, Moscow Keen to Develop Ties despite US Pressures
22 August 2020
US Special Forces Veteran Charged with Spying for Moscow
US Special Forces Veteran Charged with Spying for Moscow
22 August 2020
Hamas Says Occupation ‘Must Pay Price’ as Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza
Hamas Says Occupation ‘Must Pay Price’ as Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza
21 August 2020