Pompeo Arrives in ‘Israel’ As Part of Tour to Promote ‘Deepening Gulf Ties’

Islam Times - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories on Monday for a trip that is part of the United States’ efforts to enlist additional Muslim countries to establish diplomatic relations with the Zionist regime, in the wake of the normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates.

After the occupied lands, Pompeo is expected to visit Sudan, Bahrain and the UAE.State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said Pompeo is set to meet Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in occupied al-Quds “to discuss regional security issues related to Iran’s ‘malicious’ influence, establishing and deepening ‘Israel’s’ relationships in the region, as well as cooperation in protecting the US and ‘Israeli’ economies from malign investors.”Pompeo and Netanyahu are also expected to discuss Washington’s efforts in the United Nations to invoke the “snapback” mechanism to reimpose sanctions on Iran that were in place before the deal on Tehran’s nuclear program, as well as establishing diplomatic ties with additional Muslim nations and limiting the Zionist economic cooperation with China.Pompeo's second stop will be in Sudan, where he will meet with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Sovereign Council chairman General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to “express support for deepening the Sudan-‘Israel’ relationship,” Ortagus added. Pompeo will also discuss US support for the civilian-led transitional government in Sudan.Pompeo will then travel to Manama to meet with Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Bahrain is the country that both the Zionist entity and the United States have set most of their hopes on and Pompeo will discuss with the country’s leaders the agreement with the UAE in an attempt to convince them to join the regional initiative.Pompeo will conclude his Middle East trip in the UAE, where he will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi to discuss the normalization agreement with the Zionist regime and other regional issues.