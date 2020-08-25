0
Tuesday 25 August 2020 - 12:25

US Will Supply UAE with Arms without “Hurting Israeli Advantage”: Pompeo

Story Code : 882383
US Will Supply UAE with Arms without “Hurting Israeli Advantage”: Pompeo
The remarks took place at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) on Monday.

They came amid controversy in the Zionist entity over whether Washington will sell F-35 stealth jets to the UAE, now Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi have diplomatic relations.

“The US has legal requirements with respect to the QME, and we will respect that,” Pompeo said. “We have a 20-plus-year security relationship with the UAE as well.”

Without mentioning F-35s or any other systems by name, Pompeo said the US wants to “make sure we are delivering the equipment [the UAE] needs to defend themselves from the… threat of the Islamic Republic” of Iran.

But he said he is “sure we’ll find a way” to do so while ensuring Israel’s military superiority in the Middle East.

Netanyahu said the normalization deal with the UAE “did not include Israel’s acceptance to any arms deal. I don’t know of any arms deal that has been agreed upon but our position hasn’t changed.”
Source : Israeli Media
Related Stories
North Korea agrees to allow inspectors into nuclear, missile sites: Pompeo
Islam Times - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has agreed to allow inspectors into the country’s key nuclear ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
UAE Cancels Meeting With US, ‘Israel’ Over F-35 Sales
UAE Cancels Meeting With US, ‘Israel’ Over F-35 Sales
25 August 2020
Iran Blasts US for Reassuring ‘World’s Number 1 Nuclear Threat’ on More Arms
Iran Blasts US for Reassuring ‘World’s Number 1 Nuclear Threat’ on More Arms
25 August 2020
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentences For MBS, MBZ
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentences For MBS, MBZ
25 August 2020
Gulf Monarchies Make “Israel’s” Wishes Come True: NSO Sold Spyware to UAE, Other Gulf States
Gulf Monarchies Make “Israel’s” Wishes Come True: NSO Sold Spyware to UAE, Other Gulf States
24 August 2020
Iranian Defense Minister in Moscow, Hails ‘Progressive’ Military Ties with Russia
Iranian Defense Minister in Moscow, Hails ‘Progressive’ Military Ties with Russia
24 August 2020
Morocco Opposes Normalizing Ties with Zionist Regime: PM
Morocco Opposes Normalizing Ties with Zionist Regime: PM
24 August 2020
Gas Pipeline Explosion Causes ‘Cascading Blackout’ Across Syria In Suspected ‘Terrorist Attack’
Gas Pipeline Explosion Causes ‘Cascading Blackout’ Across Syria In Suspected ‘Terrorist Attack’
24 August 2020
US a Truly Failed Model in Governing Human Society: Ayatollah Khamenei
US a Truly Failed Model in Governing Human Society: Ayatollah Khamenei
23 August 2020
Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone in South Lebanon
Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone in South Lebanon
23 August 2020
Deal with US Means Extension of Iraq’s Occupation: Iraqi MP
Deal with US Means Extension of Iraq’s Occupation: Iraqi MP
23 August 2020
Report: Trump
Report: Trump's Sister Says President 'Has No Principles', Lies in Secretly Recorded Audio
23 August 2020
Yemeni Military: Terrorists Targeted in Yemen’s Bayda Received Arab, Western Support
Yemeni Military: Terrorists Targeted in Yemen’s Bayda Received Arab, Western Support
22 August 2020