0
Wednesday 26 August 2020 - 22:53

Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families

Story Code : 882666
Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families
Speaking on the seventh night of the mourning month of Muharram late on Wednesday, Nasrallah saluted those wounded during resistance and hailed their families and said those who are always present in the resistance fronts do not spare any effort to counter the external threats.

"We salute them for their sincerity and for continuing on this path despite the wounds and difficulties surrounding them.

The Hezbollah chief also referred to the recent aggression by the Israeli regime, saying “What happened in southern Lebanon yesterday is an important and sensitive matter for us, but I will not comment on it now and I will leave that for later."

Lebanon’s al-Manar television channel announced late on Tuesday that the Israeli occupation forces had fired phosphorus bombs at Lebanese territories in the southern towns of Houla and Mays al-Jabal.

Witnesses also said the Israeli regime had fired dozens of illumination flares at border villages in southern Lebanon over what the regime claimed was a "security-related incident.”

Israeli media initially said the firing was amid concerns over a possible infiltration near Kibbutz Menara in the Upper Galilee area, located near the Lebanese border and the Israeli-occupied side of Golan.

Following the developments, Lebanon’s Supreme Defense Council announced it will file a complaint with the United Nations Security Council about the Israelis’ attempt at escalation.
Related Stories
Five Freed Lebanese Soldiers Reunited with Families
Islam Times - The five Lebanese soldiers who were released by the Al-Nusra Front terrorist organization were being reunited with their families Sunday morning, as concerns grow over the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families
Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families
Hamas: Gaza Will Not
Hamas: Gaza Will Not 'Remain Silent' as Israel Escalates Siege
26 August 2020
Beijing Says US Spy Plane Entered China’s Airspace During Army Drills
Beijing Says US Spy Plane Entered China’s Airspace During Army Drills
26 August 2020
UNSC President Dismisses US Sanctions Move on Iran
UNSC President Dismisses US Sanctions Move on Iran
26 August 2020
Russian National Arrested in US for Conspiracy to Commit Cyber Attack
Russian National Arrested in US for Conspiracy to Commit Cyber Attack
26 August 2020
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
25 August 2020
UAE Cancels Meeting With US, ‘Israel’ Over F-35 Sales
UAE Cancels Meeting With US, ‘Israel’ Over F-35 Sales
25 August 2020
Iran Blasts US for Reassuring ‘World’s Number 1 Nuclear Threat’ on More Arms
Iran Blasts US for Reassuring ‘World’s Number 1 Nuclear Threat’ on More Arms
25 August 2020
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentences For MBS, MBZ
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentences For MBS, MBZ
25 August 2020
Gulf Monarchies Make “Israel’s” Wishes Come True: NSO Sold Spyware to UAE, Other Gulf States
Gulf Monarchies Make “Israel’s” Wishes Come True: NSO Sold Spyware to UAE, Other Gulf States
24 August 2020
Iranian Defense Minister in Moscow, Hails ‘Progressive’ Military Ties with Russia
Iranian Defense Minister in Moscow, Hails ‘Progressive’ Military Ties with Russia
24 August 2020
Morocco Opposes Normalizing Ties with Zionist Regime: PM
Morocco Opposes Normalizing Ties with Zionist Regime: PM
24 August 2020
Gas Pipeline Explosion Causes ‘Cascading Blackout’ Across Syria In Suspected ‘Terrorist Attack’
Gas Pipeline Explosion Causes ‘Cascading Blackout’ Across Syria In Suspected ‘Terrorist Attack’
24 August 2020