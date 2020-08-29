The Horror of Waiting: ‘Israel’ Watchful, Pending Hezbollah’s Retaliation

Islam Times - Citing a report by ‘Israeli’ Walla! news website on what has been taking place lately on the Lebanese-Palestinian borders, it has been confirmed that the Zionist military has increased it ground and aerial troops, and boosted intelligence as part of preparedness for all scenarios from the sea to the Sheikh [Hermon] Mountain.

The data further mentioned that Hezbollah will attempt to carry out an offensive along the Lebanese border, while noting that the ‘Israeli’ army’s response will be very difficult.Relatively, despite increasing the number of troops, the ‘Israeli’ military command tended to avoid Hezbollah fire by limiting the direct appearance of its forces along the northern border of the occupied Palestinian territories.In the same context, ‘Israeli’ Army spokesman confirmed earlier that the Zionist military establishment is preparing for several scenarios in the north, which include more operations carried out by Hezbollah.The ‘Israeli’ army also confirmed, as cited by Hebrew Channel 13, that Hezbollah will keep up working until it carries out its retaliatory operation to the latest assassination of one of its fighters in Syria.“The account with Hezbollah is still open in the north,” said ‘Israeli’ military analyst Yoav Limor, adding that “Hezbollah will work to retaliate.”