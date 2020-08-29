0
Saturday 29 August 2020 - 11:19

The Horror of Waiting: ‘Israel’ Watchful, Pending Hezbollah’s Retaliation

Story Code : 883101
The Horror of Waiting: ‘Israel’ Watchful, Pending Hezbollah’s Retaliation
The data further mentioned that Hezbollah will attempt to carry out an offensive along the Lebanese border, while noting that the ‘Israeli’ army’s response will be very difficult.

Relatively, despite increasing the number of troops, the ‘Israeli’ military command tended to avoid Hezbollah fire by limiting the direct appearance of its forces along the northern border of the occupied Palestinian territories.

In the same context, ‘Israeli’ Army spokesman confirmed earlier that the Zionist military establishment is preparing for several scenarios in the north, which include more operations carried out by Hezbollah.

The ‘Israeli’ army also confirmed, as cited by Hebrew Channel 13, that Hezbollah will keep up working until it carries out its retaliatory operation to the latest assassination of one of its fighters in Syria.

“The account with Hezbollah is still open in the north,” said ‘Israeli’ military analyst Yoav Limor, adding that “Hezbollah will work to retaliate.”
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Establish Spy Base on Yemen Island
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Establish Spy Base on Yemen Island
UAE Orders Cancellation of Economic Boycott against Zionist Entity
UAE Orders Cancellation of Economic Boycott against Zionist Entity
29 August 2020
MBS Cancels Washington Meeting with Netanyahu over Leak Fears: Report
MBS Cancels Washington Meeting with Netanyahu over Leak Fears: Report
29 August 2020
Pentagon to Pull A Third of US Troops Out of Iraq
Pentagon to Pull A Third of US Troops Out of Iraq
29 August 2020
Russia Blames US for Tense Confrontation in Syria
Russia Blames US for Tense Confrontation in Syria
28 August 2020
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Palestinian Resistance Retaliates
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Palestinian Resistance Retaliates
28 August 2020
Egypt Says Arrests Top Muslim Brotherhood Leader Arrested after Seven Years in Hiding
Egypt Says Arrests Top Muslim Brotherhood Leader Arrested after Seven Years in Hiding
28 August 2020
Japanese PM Abe Resigns over Worsening Health
Japanese PM Abe Resigns over Worsening Health
28 August 2020
Iran
Iran's Experts Capable of Producing Modern Weapons: Maj. Gen.
27 August 2020
US Decision to Blacklist Russian Institutes
US Decision to Blacklist Russian Institutes 'Seems Confusing', Diplomat Says
27 August 2020
Saudi Arabia Detains Brother-in-law of Ex-top Intelligence Agent
Saudi Arabia Detains Brother-in-law of Ex-top Intelligence Agent
27 August 2020
Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families
Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families
26 August 2020
Hamas: Gaza Will Not
Hamas: Gaza Will Not 'Remain Silent' as Israel Escalates Siege
26 August 2020