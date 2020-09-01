Iranian Missiles Have Unique Features: Army General

Islam Times - Iran’s homegrown missiles with unique capabilities have ensured the country’s deterrent power, commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force said.

Speaking to Tasnim on Tuesday, Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said Iran employs a range of military equipment to fulfill its defense needs.Iranian missiles with unique features have easily ensured the country’s defense power and created deterrence, he added.One particular defense tool alone would not complete the defense capabilities, the commander noted, saying the Iranian Armed Forces have focused on high-precision weapons with pinpoint accuracy, smart arms, and automated gear.Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.In February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.