0
Thursday 10 September 2020 - 11:19

Iran Helps Syria Army Combat Wildfire in Hama, Lattakia​

Story Code : 885440
Iran Helps Syria Army Combat Wildfire in Hama, Lattakia​
The Iranian fire airplane joined Syrian army helicopters as well as their firefighters in Latakia and Hama provinces to extinguish fire in the regions of Masyaf and Al-Ghab, including the Haraj fire in the Shatah Mountains of Hama province.

The Syrian army is also combatting a blaze ravaging a mountainous area in al-Haffah in Latakia ptrovince.

High temperatures and winds have been blamed for the blaze. Uneven and rugged roads have limited the access of emergency forces to the blaze, slowing the firefighting operations.

According to SANA news agency, the Iranian aerial fire extinguisher played a decisive role in putting out most of the fires that broke out in the mountain areas of Syria by pouring 40 tons of water in every flight.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
Trump to Host UAE FM, Netanyahu for Normalization Deal Signing Ceremony
Trump to Host UAE FM, Netanyahu for Normalization Deal Signing Ceremony
10 September 2020
Iran, China, Others to Be Part of Joint Military Drills in Russia
Iran, China, Others to Be Part of Joint Military Drills in Russia
10 September 2020
Trump Boasts of Nuclear Weapon ‘You Haven’t Even Seen or Heard About’
Trump Boasts of Nuclear Weapon ‘You Haven’t Even Seen or Heard About’
10 September 2020
President Rouhani: Another Defeat Awaiting US This Month
President Rouhani: Another Defeat Awaiting US This Month
9 September 2020
Yemen Revolutionaries Target Saudi’s Abha Airport for Third Day
Yemen Revolutionaries Target Saudi’s Abha Airport for Third Day
9 September 2020
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Sign Normalization Agreement at White House Next Week
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Sign Normalization Agreement at White House Next Week
9 September 2020
Afghan VP Lightly Wounded in Deadly Kabul Blast
Afghan VP Lightly Wounded in Deadly Kabul Blast
9 September 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
8 September 2020
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
8 September 2020
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
8 September 2020
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
8 September 2020
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
7 September 2020