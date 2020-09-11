Danish Hard Line Party Burns Another Quran in Sweden

Islam Times - Another copy of the Quran has been burned in Sweden by representatives of the Danish party Hard Line, which was protesting the Islamization of the country, this time in Stockholm's ethnic enclave of Rinkeby.

Hard Line and its party leader Rasmus Paludan previously applied to hold five demonstrations in “Stockholm's Islamized suburbs”. Paludan himself pledged to burn a copy of the Quran “with bacon” on Saturday, regardless of whether permission is given or not.However, without waiting for Saturday, Hard Line proceeded to torch a copy of the Quran. On its Facebook page, the party called Islam an “evil and primitive” religion that “has no place in a civilized society”. According to the newspaper Aftonbladet, the action took place on Thursday morning, without drawing much attention, unlike the previous demonstration that sparked Islamic riots.“The Islamization of Sweden constitutes an immediate, direct and serious threat to the security and happiness of the Danish people. Likewise to the security and happiness of the Swedish people. We will never accept it without resistance!” Paludan said on Facebook.The police announced that the matter is being investigated as incitement against an ethnic group, and according to Aftonbladet, they are looking for a Skoda with Danish number plates. No arrests have been made so far.