0
Monday 14 September 2020 - 22:32

Pompeo Signals That US Ambassador to China Is Leaving Post

Story Code : 886278
Pompeo Signals That US Ambassador to China Is Leaving Post
Pompeo did not give a reason for Branstad, 73 years old and a former governor of Iowa, leaving at a time when relations are strained, notably over bilateral trade, allegations about information security, and the coronavirus pandemic. The US embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I thank Ambassador Terry Branstad for his more than three years of service to the American people as US Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China,” Pompeo tweeted, Reuters reported.

“Ambassador Branstad has contributed to rebalancing US-China relations so that it is results-oriented, reciprocal, and fair,” he added, without explicitly saying Branstad was going.

Citing an unnamed source, the CNN news network reported that Branstad was likely to leave before the November US presidential election.

The Chinese foreign ministry has in the past described Branstad as an “old friend of the Chinese people”.

He first forged ties with President Xi Jinping several decades ago when Xi visited Iowa.

Last week, the United States and China traded attacks about who best understands press freedom after the official People’s Daily refused to publish an article by Branstad.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily news conference that China had not received a notice about Branstad leaving.
Comment


Featured Stories
Libya: Eastern-based Government Resigns amid Protests
Libya: Eastern-based Government Resigns amid Protests
3 Military Servicemen Martyred, Terrorist Killed in Raid in North Lebanon
3 Military Servicemen Martyred, Terrorist Killed in Raid in North Lebanon
14 September 2020
Japan Ruling Party Elects Yoshihide Suga as PM Successor
Japan Ruling Party Elects Yoshihide Suga as PM Successor
14 September 2020
Top Cleric Decries Israel-Bahrain Deal, Calls to Resist
Top Cleric Decries Israel-Bahrain Deal, Calls to Resist
14 September 2020
Oman Welcomes Bahrain Decision to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity
Oman Welcomes Bahrain Decision to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity
13 September 2020
Greece Announces Major Arms Purchase as Turkey Tension Rises
Greece Announces Major Arms Purchase as Turkey Tension Rises
13 September 2020
Bomb Attacks Injure 21 Civilians in Northern Syria
Bomb Attacks Injure 21 Civilians in Northern Syria
13 September 2020
Palestinians Rally against Bahrain-Israel Normalization
Palestinians Rally against Bahrain-Israel Normalization
13 September 2020
S Korea Media: Kim Jong-un Executed 5 Top Officials for Bashing His Policy
S Korea Media: Kim Jong-un Executed 5 Top Officials for Bashing His Policy
12 September 2020
US ‘Spy’ Captured Near Venezuelan Oil Refining Complex: Maduro
US ‘Spy’ Captured Near Venezuelan Oil Refining Complex: Maduro
12 September 2020
Saudi Officials Must Testify in 9/11 Lawsuit, Says US Judge
Saudi Officials Must Testify in 9/11 Lawsuit, Says US Judge
12 September 2020
Terror Groups Plotting for another Provocative Chemical Attack in Syria: Russia
Terror Groups Plotting for another Provocative Chemical Attack in Syria: Russia
12 September 2020
US Withdraws Its Drones After Iranian Warning Ahead of Massive Drills Near Strategic Strait of Hormuz
US Withdraws Its Drones After Iranian Warning Ahead of Massive Drills Near Strategic Strait of Hormuz
11 September 2020